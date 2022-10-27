Nathan Miner, 60 of Shelburne, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022, after being hit by a car on Oct. 12. Nathan lived in Harrington Village in Shelburne.
He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors in any way he could. He described himself as shy but that didn’t prevent him from connecting with anyone who was open. He enjoyed visiting people in the local parks and sitting at the train station watching the trains go by.
He loved all animals, especially his neighbor’s dogs and his two cats, Nola and Max. He enjoyed the outdoors, and in the spring you could find him at his favorite fishing holes.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Theresa (Bouvier) Miner; his mother, Martha (McKinstry) Abare; his brothers, Patrick, David and Zane Miner; a niece, Sarah, nephew, Cory and cousin, Hilda; and many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Donald Miner; and stepfather, Robert Abare.
There will be a funeral service at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial will be private at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to Theresa Miner, 75 Harrington Ave., Apt 110, Shelburne VT 05482.
