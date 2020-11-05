May Richardson Squire Orr, formally of Monkton, died July 24, 2020, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, at the age of 90.
She was born in Underhill on Feb. 17, 1930.
Per May’s request, private services will be held in New Haven at the convenience of her family.
May was a milk tester, delivered the Burlington Free Press, worked in housekeeping at the former Mary Fletcher Hospital and patient care giver at the Waterbury State Hospital and Brattleboro Retreat Hospital, care-taker of the Underhill State Park, taught Sunday School in New Haven and provided care to many foster children.
She loved to knit, crochet and sew, especially dresses for her sisters and loved sharing her creations with many relatives and friends.
May obtained her G.E.D. from high school in Arizona shortly after her first marriage.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred Hallock Squire after nearly fifty years of marriage; her son, Samuel; her step-daughter, Mary Ulrich; and her five brothers: Frederick of Missouri, John and Adelbert of Arkansas, relatives from Vermont: Henry of Grand Isle and infant brother Tim of Hinesburg and by an infant sister, Doris of Charlotte, her father and mother, Theodore Adelbert and Sarah Smith Bapp Richardson of Hinesburg, Dorothy Farr of Waterbury, sister-in law, Roberta Jean Richardson of Grand Isle, and two brothers-in-law, Harrison Seth Corse of Starksboro, Frank Watson Way of South Burlington. A third brother-in-law, Howard Timothy Way of Virginia; her second husband, Johnny Orr of Arkansas, two sisters-in-law, Emma Jean Richardson of Mississippi, Helen Kutrick Richardson of Arkansas.
May is survived by her daughter, Grace Squire of Middlebury; three sisters, Edith and her husband Leonard Sears of New Haven, Ruth Way and friend Claude Brodeur of Berkshire, and Sarah “June” Way of South Burlington.
She is also survived by her three sisters-in-law, Brenda Richardson of Quitman, Arkansas, and Marie Richardson of Springfield, Missouri, and brother-in-law, John Farr of Waterbury, and many nieces, nephews and Judith Richardson, and a special sister-in-law, Ruth Bean Richardson both of Grand Isle; one aunt, Gertrude Murphy of Northfield; and her significant other, Norman Curran of Mountain Grove, Missouri.
