Mary Therese Dawson (Terry), 77, of Shelburne, devoted mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Terry was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Rutland, the daughter of Edna (Bruce) and George A. Costello. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1960. She attended Michigan State University.
On April 25, 1963, Terry married Robert W. Dawson. The couple lived in Charlotte, where they raised their two daughters, Kimberly and Michelle, along with a dog, many cats and horses, which fulfilled a childhood dream of hers.
Terry worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center for many years in different capacities, retiring as a Cancer Registrar. After retiring from the Medical Center, she worked for the State of Vermont as a Cancer Registrar. Terry also made time for volunteering.
Terry was predeceased by her parents Edna and George Costello, as well as her brother, Bruce Costello, whom she loved so much.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Dawson of Hillsborough, N.J. and Michelle Cardona (husband Chris) of Tappan, N.Y., three grandchildren, Dylan and Jack Verchereau, and Ryan Cardona, dear friends Robert W. Dawson of Edgewater, Fla. and Lena Simons of Colchester.
Terry’s desire to learn and grow was strong. Her cooking was amazing. She continuously explored new recipes and techniques to become even better. She was always researching best gardening practices, going to flower shows and attending workshops. She loved going to the gym and attended spinning classes every week.
Terry will always be remembered for her love of gardening, especially her magic with roses. She was a devoted and supportive mother. She loved her dogs, Merlin and Mickey, dearly. She would take them with her just about everywhere. Terry was a very creative person. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, and she was always exploring new recipes in her cooking. Terry was a strong woman, she was a survivor.
No public services will be held at this time. The directors at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel in Shelburne assisted the family.