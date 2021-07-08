Mary Sumiko King, 94, a longtime resident of Shelburne, died peacefully and went home to be with our Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021. For the past four years, she was a treasured resident of the Village of Buckland Court, South Windsor, Conn., and prior, a well-loved resident of Shelburne for 40 years, where she and her husband built their home in 1978. Mary was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was surrounded by her loving family during the last week of her life.
Mary was born in Tokyo on Aug. 15, 1926, as the youngest child of Yasugoro and Sada Kato. Mary graduated from Tokyo Kasei Gakuin University with a degree in fashion design. She was well known and respected as a highly accomplished clothing designer and seamstress.
Mary was employed for many years as the manager of the alterations department at Magrams Fashion Shop on Church Street in Burlington. If you were married in the Burlington area and purchased your wedding gown at Magrams, it is highly likely that Mary lovingly customized your wedding gown and veil for your special day.
Mary was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Shelburne. She enjoyed singing at Mass, sewing, gardening, gourmet cooking, listening to classical music and spending time with her family. Mary was also an avid animal lover and bred several breeds of dogs over her lifetime. They provided her so much joy.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 45 years, Robert (Spike) King.
Mary is survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Cleasby (Craig) of South Windsor, Conn., and Donna King-Johnson (Ed) of Durham, N.C.; her adored grandchildren, Kristen Cleasby of South Windsor, and Bryan Johnson and his wife, Catherine; cherished great-grandson, Cooper of Duxbury, Mass.; along with many dear nieces and nephews and their families.
In life and always, Mary will be remembered as an elegant, stylish, resourceful, artistic, deeply faithful, courageous and independent woman, who was loved very deeply by her family and friends.
A private Mass of Christian burial took place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, with burial at the Shelburne Village Cemetery.
