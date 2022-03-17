Mary Dixon Wittke

Mary Wittke died peacefully in her home in Silver Fork, Utah, on Thursday, March 3, 2002, after an eight-year journey with melanoma. She was 65 years old. Mary accepted Jesus into her heart and lived life according to his grace.
She was born in Boonton, N.J., the oldest child of Bill and Ellen Dixon.
Her deep love of skiing led her to the Wasatch Mountains and Brighton Ski Resort. For decades Mary taught skiing at Brighton and was recognized for her lifetime achievements as the first female ski school director in the western conference.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tom Wittke; and her father, Bill.
She is survived by her son, Sam, who cared for her lovingly throughout her illness. She is also survived by her mother, Ellen Dixon; siblings, Susan Dixon (Dave Jonah) of Shelburne, Ann Dixon, Gordon (Robin) Dixon, and Carrie Dixon; along with many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice or consider: K2 the Church, Huntsman Cancer Institute, OneSource Home Health & Hospice of Salt Lake City, Post Hope or yellowstone.org/wolf-project.
