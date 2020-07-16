Martha Cornell was born to John and Eleanor Coons on Dec. 8, 1957, in Waterville, Maine. She grew up in Shelburne and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1975. Martha raised her two sons Taylor and Woodrow Sacco in Hinesburg and, together with ex-husband Paul, owned and operated the Shelburne Restaurant and Bake Shop for many years.
After that, Martha ran her own business, Green Mountain Knitting Bags, for 16 years. She lovingly handcrafted each bag and had customers around the world. Her creative use of fabric, color and unique design set her heirloom quality work apart.
Martha was a happy, creative, bright and loving free spirit who lived life to the fullest. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend – always kind and loyal. Martha was an excellent knitter and seamstress. She has left a legacy of gorgeous and functional handmade items treasured by many.
Martha loved vintage and antique fabric, kitchenware, linen, clothing and furniture. She delighted in finding long forgotten items in thrift shops and giving them new purpose and life.
Recently, she and her husband purchased a 150-year-old home in Sudbury, and she furnished it, much to her delight, with the treasures she had collected over the years.
A spiritual person, Martha practiced yoga for most of her adult life. In her 50s, Martha received her Yoga Teacher Training Certification at Laughing River Yoga in Winooski. She loved the natural world, walking in the woods, vacationing in the Belgrade Lakes region of Maine, gardening, snowshoeing and canoeing. But most of all, she loved being “Nana.”
Martha died of metastasized breast cancer. By the time it was detected, it was too late. She urges any breast cancer survivor, currently in remission, to remain vigilant, even if everything seems fine, and to advocate for a PET-CT scan, which could be lifesaving.
Martha is survived by her husband Jeffrey Cornell of Sudbury, son Taylor Sacco, daughter-in-law Hannah Sacco and grandson Foster Sacco of Shelburne, son Woodrow Sacco, partner Al Sacco and grandson Moss Sacco of Portland, Maine, and sister Wendy Coons of Athens, Maine.
A gathering in her memory will be organized in due course.
