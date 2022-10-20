Marshall C. Webb

There will be a celebration of the life of Marshall Webb on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., in the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms.
Webb was the cofounder of the nonprofit Shelburne Farms together with his siblings, and he served the organization in various roles over the past 50 years with intelligence, patience and kindness — and plenty of joyful laughter.
When he died in August, he left behind a tremendous hole in the organization but a tremendous legacy as well. This celebration will honor his life and the impact he had on so many.
Open to the public; no RSVP is needed. Please carpool. The Breeding Barn is unheated so dress appropriately.
More details about Marshall’s life at bit.ly/3VsXsLO.
