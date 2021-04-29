Marilyn Laura Maxfield, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in South Burlington after several years of failing health.
She was born in Moline, Il., January 4, 1924, the daughter of Louis and Harriet Hudson Foote. They moved to Tucson, Az. for her father’s health, where Marilyn began work in an aircraft assembly plant. It was there she met and eventually married Arthur Maxfield, who was attending Air Force Officer Candidate School.
For 40 years, Arthur’s duties took them and their growing family, Tim, Sherry, Lane, Kent, Randy, and Shane, across the United States and overseas, with only two of the children born in the same state.
Marilyn adapted well to motherhood and the life of an Air Force Officer’s wife. In 1976 Art retired and they settled in Shelburne, VT with their youngest, Randy and Shane. Marilyn was involved in school activities, Scouts, bowling, Girls State, and beef barbecue in the park as a member of the Optimist Club. Marilyn even worked from time-to-time for the family security business over the years.
She delivered Meals on Wheels to the community for as long as she was able. She was an avid gardener and loved her veggie garden. She loved camping and fishing with her extended family. More recently, she was a crossword puzzle fanatic, die-hard Red Sox fan, and loved to feed the squirrels and chipmunks who frequented her back deck.
Her toy poodle, Chewy, was a constant, loving companion to her for 15 years.
After Art’s passing in 2002, she bought a condo in South Burlington across the street from Lane near the Senior Center. She really enjoyed the friendships, lunches, and programs they offered. As her heath began to fail, she was adamant about not going into a nursing home; she wanted to pass in her own home, and thanks to her children’s loving care, she was able to remain home during her final days.
Besides by her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Joyce, a brother Dean, her husband Art, a granddaughter, a great-grandson and Chewy.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses: Tim (Lilia), Sherry (Raymond Applegate), Lane, Kent, all from Vermont; Randy (Trish) from Massachusetts, and Shane (Lisa) from New Hampshire. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She remained close to her former daughters-in-law.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. Instead, there will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Shelburne Village Cemetery cremation garden in early summer (date to be announced). Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel2Towers.org or a veteran’s organization of your choice.
Arrangements are by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service of South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.