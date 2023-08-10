Margaret B. Tomlinson

Margaret B. (Pat) Tomlinson, a longtime resident of Ballston Lake, N.Y. and recently of Shelburne, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with her family by her side, a month after her 98th birthday.
Pat was born on June 16, 1925, in Worcester, Mass. to Palmer W. Bigelow and Margaret (Eichelberger) Bigelow. She spent her childhood in Northborough, Mass., growing up at the family’s home at the tree nursery founded by her father. She was the youngest of four children and described herself as the “kid on a bicycle with a camera,” preferring to be out on adventures over studying for school.
After graduation from Northborough High School, Pat attended Bridgewater State Teachers College and earned a degree in physical education in 1947. Her early career included teaching children at the Perkins Institution for the Blind in Boston. She later answered a newspaper ad for a position in Hanna, Wyo., and drove across country to teach physical education, English and biology in that small coal mining town. After returning East, she taught for several years in the Amsterdam, N.Y., school system.
In 1960 she married Robert Tomlinson and gained three stepsons, Robert, Peter and Arthur. She and Bob also had two children, Susan and Daniel.
She was a prodigious cook, dessert maker, seamstress, craft person, pet lover, berry forager and gardener. For several years she had a home business creating lovely glass windchimes and wall plaques sold at craft fairs and local gift shops.
After divorcing she went back to school to earn a master’s degree in special education at the College of Saint Rose in 1980 and subsequently taught in the Waterford-Halfmoon, N.Y., school district, retiring in 1989.
Pat remained fun-loving, curious and independent throughout her life. She drove until age 95 and lived in her own home on Dino Drive until she was 96. As a young woman she enjoyed skiing, swimming, sailing, camping, canoeing and fishing.
After retirement she travelled with friends and family, enjoying Elderhostels in the U.S. and Canada, embarking on kayaking adventures in Florida and elsewhere, and taking an Alaskan cruise and a trip on the Trans Canada railway. At her local senior center, she led osteoporosis prevention exercise classes and got involved in watercolor, oil painting and pastels, producing many lovely pieces of artwork.
She self-published a rhyming children’s book called “Calvin the Crow,” illustrated by a talented friend. She was a voracious reader, Jeopardy watcher and competitive lover of games, especially word games. Over the past year, she never missed doing the daily Wordle on her computer and comparing results with friends.
Pat was a member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park, N.Y., for 53 years. There she formed wonderful loving friendships, receiving and giving joy and support through her final days.
Pat was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Palmer (Bill) Bigelow, John (Ned) Bigelow and Barbara (Bobbie) Lipscomb and their spouses; and her stepson, Peter Tomlinson.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Cote and son-in-law, Rick Cote; son, Daniel Tomlinson and daughter-in-law, Cindy Tomlinson; stepsons, Robert Tomlinson and Arthur Tomlinson; daughters-in-law, Barbara Tomlinson and Deborah Tomlinson; grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, Jared, Andrew, John, Daniel, Lauren, Carolynn, Elizabeth, Katherine, Nathan, Abigail, Peter and Joseph; many great-grandchildren; many dear nieces and nephews, and friends old and new; and her beloved cat, Sammie.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the caregivers of Bayada Home Health Care and the Residence at Shelburne Bay, as well as for the ever-present support of her church family.
As her final gift, Pat, a three-time breast cancer survivor, donated her body to the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine to help train the next generation of medical professionals.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be mailed in her memory to Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rte. 146, Clifton Park NY 12065; or made to Heifer International or the Seva Foundation.
