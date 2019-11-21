Loren Day Barr of Shelburne passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Loren was born Aug. 1, 1939, the son of Merton (Bill) and Lydia Braley Barr of Woodstock. He attended schools in Woodstock, graduating in 1957, and attended the University of Vermont from 1957-1961 while working at Lane Press.
Loren went to work for Burlington Rapid Transit/Vermont Transit in May 1961 until Jan. 1991. He then worked for Mountain Transit from September 1991 to September 1999. At this time, he also returned to school, taking accounting courses at Trinity College graduating in 1999 with an associate degree in accounting.
Loren also worked at Vermont Children’s Aid Society part-time as a bookkeeper until he graduated and at that time was hired as a full-time bookkeeper/accountant. He retired from that position in Dec. 2004. Loren was a member of First Congregational Church of Burlington and the Seneca Lodge #14 F. & A.M. In his retirement years, Loren was treasurer of Monroe Meadows Association where he and his wife resided, and he worked at Hannaford on Shelburne Road. His interests were skiing, bowling, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends – he loved the noise!
Loren is survived by his wife Lorraine of Shelburne, daughter Anne Vincent (Bill) of Ferrisburgh and son Bruce Barr (Amy) of Vergennes, their mother Joan Panton of Vergennes, daughter Susan Marcelle (Gary) of Panton, daughter Deborah Harrington (John) of Port Henry, son Stephen Danyow (Virginia Vautier) of Bristol, daughter Wendy Hildebrand (Jeff) of Shelburne, son Gregory Danyow (Jennifer Kennedy) of Colorado Springs, brother Loris “Buzz” Barr (Nancy) of White River, sister Lorna “Midge” (Walter) Pyle of California, brother-in-law Les Champine (Sally Bushey) of Vergennes, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Nov. 9 at the Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven. A memorial service was held Nov.17 at the First Congregational Church of Burlington
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Loren’s memory to the Vermont Kidney Association or UVM Cancer Center.