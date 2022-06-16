Lisa Holden Echo, 60, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a 14-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Lisa grew up in Shelburne and lived in Shelburne after she met the love of her life, Curtis R. Echo III.
She was born on April 3, 1962, in Burlington, daughter of the late Leland and Nancy (Pitts) Holden. Lisa attended Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg. She graduated in 1980 and continued her education at the University of Vermont and later was employed by Hannaford, formerly Martins. Lisa met her husband Curt on the first day on the job. She was employed at Hannaford for 42 years and loved her work, ending her career there as a pharmacy technician.
Lisa married Curt on Oct. 13, 1984, at the Methodist church in Shelburne on a beautiful fall day. Shortly thereafter, three children arrived: Kate, Mallory and Curtis IV, who added so much love to her life.
Their life was spent as a close-knit family, going on trips to Disney, shopping, entertaining and watching Curt IV play baseball. She loved to laugh and show her friends and family how much she cared through her wonderful cooking and gift giving. She loved her grand dog, Dodger, a 1-year-old goldendoodle very much.
She was loved by all who knew her and made an impact on the lives of many. She was blessed to have a multitude of wonderful friends. Lisa was never more loved than by her extended family: her late brother, Lee Holden; her brother, Mark Holden; her niece, Sarah Keveson and her family; and her in-law family, Curtis Jr. and Carol Echo, and Candace and Peter McCarthy, Caren and Herb Foard, and Chris and Heidi Echo and their families.
The Echo family would like to extend a special thank you to the oncology department at University of Vermont Medical Center, especially Dr. Kim Dittus, Dr. Chris Anker and Dr. Jennifer Gilwee at adult primary care who took great care of her through her long and enduring battle with breast cancer.
A service for Lisa will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made on behalf of Lisa to the SD Ireland Cancer Research Fund, P. O. Box 2286, South Burlington VT 05407.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
