Leslie E. Bonnette

Leslie Eileen (Pilato) Bonnette, 73, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Even though Leslie had numerous health issues over her short life (open heart surgery, catheter ablations, a stroke, cognitive decline and pancreatic cancer) she never once complained about the cards that life had dealt her. Though Leslie was small in stature, she had a heart that was larger than life. She was kind, empathetic, compassionate and caring, and a great friend to all with whom she came in contact. In Leslie’s world, her family and her friends were her life.
The ultimate description of Leslie would be that she was a rebel, a free spirit and an all-around troublemaker. To those who knew her well, her humor was a large part of her personality. Leslie loved life and would try to bring joy to everyone.
She was honest to a fault and had no trouble bringing issues that were important to her into the conversation. Never judgmental and always caring, Leslie would always look for the best in everyone.
Growing up in the turbulent 1960s Leslie would always let people know that indeed, she was one of the children of the Woodstock generation. She was proud of the fact that in 1969, she was an attendee at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair (and she had the pictures to prove it). It became an impetus to her lifelong love of art and music. Leslie was an incredible artist who would draw with oils, charcoal, pastels and any other medium that was available.
She was also an incredible photographer who learned at the feet of her Uncle John, who was a lifelong photographer for Vermont Life magazine. Leslie could also be found at the numerous music venues that proliferated in the Burlington area. Her appreciation for the musical talent in the area was limitless.
Leslie was not one without her challenges in life. She was engaged in a lifelong struggle with substances, especially alcohol. She was a loyal member of AA and was extremely proud of the 10-year medallion for sobriety that she received toward the end of her life. Though she worked through several relapses, she always had the goal of bringing sobriety to herself and those around her. She was extremely proud of all the friends she developed through the program and considered them her comrades in arms. She was always appreciative of the support she received from her family and fellow members.
Leslie was born in Massapequa, N.Y., on March 14, 1950, and spent her formative years among her friends and family. Leslie moved to Boston to attend secretarial college and returned to New York after graduation.
When her parents divorced, Leslie relocated with her mom to Jamaica, Vt. She met her first husband and moved to Putney to start her new life and raise a family. She welcomed her daughter Emily into the world on April 21, 1979. After a few years of living in an abusive relationship, Leslie fled to Burlington where she spent time in a battered woman’s shelter while she picked up the pieces of her broken life.
Always a survivor, Leslie started her career in Burlington by working for Brown-Bridgman & Company as an administrative assistant. While there, Leslie met the love of her life (Thomas) at a local watering hole in 1986. They were married on Aug. 23, 1993. Who knew that the relationship would grow into a loving and caring 30-year marriage that included the adoption of Emily on June 2, 2004.
When Brown Bridgman & Company downsized, Leslie searched for another job and landed a position as an administrative assistant at the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. It was a position that she truly loved and led to friendships that she cherished until the end of her life. Retired in 2015, Leslie spent her time drawing, working in her gardens and generally enjoying the time that she could spend with her family, which by now included two lovely granddaughters.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Thomas of Shelburne; her daughter, Emily Parker and her husband, Michael of Swanton; her granddaughters, Madison and Reagan Weaver; and her uncle, John Harris of Barre.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the home health and hospice group at the University of Vermont. The people that cared for Leslie at the end of her life were truly angels, giving care and empathy to both Leslie and her family. We will always cherish their caring and concern throughout a process that is so personal to each individual family.
There will be viewing hours at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Services from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, 472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7, South Burlington.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St Catherine’s of Siena Church in Shelburne with a short reception to follow in the parish gathering space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.