Leon Lestage

Leon J. Lestage, 83, of Williston, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Burlington on Aug. 28, 1938, to Clement J. Lestage and Mable (King) Lestage.
Leon grew up and attended schools in Burlington and Essex.
Leon will sadly be missed by his loving wife, Dixie (Jimmo) Lestage; his daughter, Michelle Jimmo of Hinesburg; his son, Jay (Krystal) of Huntington; very special and only grandson, Tyler of Charlotte; godson, Pieter Jimmo of Seymour, Conn.; brother, Clement (Midori) of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Barb (Richard) Lamos of St. Albans, Mary Anne (Theodore) Cook of Colchester, and Nancy of New York; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Doug and Irene Brown.
He was predeceased by his sister, Jane McWilliams, and brother William Lestage.
Leon had a lot of interests and worked at many different types of jobs throughout his lifetime, his last and most recent being a crossing guard at the Essex/Westford School District. Leon really enjoyed this role and helping to keep the children safe.
During the 1980s and 1990s, Leon traveled all over Vermont selling baseball hats and T-shirts at local fairs and small-town country stores and was affectionately known as “Mr. Shoes.”
Leon became a certified and bonded locksmith and worked as a locksmith for the last 20 years. Leon was adept in picking house locks and autos in surprisingly no time at all and helped people obtain their belongings. Leon and Dixie operated the Fit For A King Catering business for over 20 years. Leon was the sous chef but was also affectionately known as the “Social Butterfly” and head “PR representative.”
Many might remember Leon as their bus driver as he drove for Chittenden South Supervisory Union School District for all grade levels. Leon was known to dress up in costume each Halloween as he drove the bus. Prior to driving the school bus, Leon also worked in the Champlain Valley Union athletic department maintaining the fields and athletic equipment. He ran boys’ intramural basketball and weekend adult basketball.
He served on several fire department and rescue squads, including being one of the first members on the Iroquois First Response and Hinesburg Fire Department. He was sent to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and rode the ambulance for eight weeks to become the first certified EMT in Vermont.
Many may remember that Leon spent many years studying and gathering information and artifacts of the Vermont State Police to support his goal of writing a book about its history. He was in the process of completing this project and the work will continue to move forward in honor of him. This project was near and dear to his heart.
When Leon moved to the Williston area, he enjoyed being able to casually walk to local businesses. Leon loved animals and he was often seen pushing his cat Doc in his kitty stroller around the community. He was a busy man, and he loved his family and was especially proud of his children and grandchild’s accomplishments and memorable moments spent with them. He had a quick wit, sense of humor and infectious personality and a super charismatic nature.
Leon enjoyed life to the fullest by participating in many types of activities. He and Dixie attended many farmers markets, particularly the Shelburne Farmers Market. They enjoyed hunting for bargains and treasures at garage sales. They were both members of Shelburne Farms and visited there regularly.
Leon enjoyed riding e-bikes and kayaking along the Lamoille Valley with the goal of crossing the finish line at the Lost Nation Brewery in Morrisville. Leon and Dixie visited wineries and taste tested around New England with family and friends, particularly with brother-in-law Elwin Jimmo and wife Sieka.
Leon was an avid sportsman for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. Leon was involved with the Hinesburg Boy Scouts for many years and traveled with them to Pennsylvania on an outdoor camping trip. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed reaping the harvest. He entered many vegetables at the fair and took many high-placed ribbons.
A celebration of life for Leon Lestage will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Catamount Country Club, 1400 Mountain View Road, Williston.
This is the party Leon would have planned. Come and share your stories and let’s celebrate his life the way he would have wanted.
