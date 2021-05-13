Larned M. Ketcham of Hinesburg died April 26, 2021, from congested heart failure.
Larned was born December 21, 1932, in New York City to Larned Moffett Ketcham, Sr. and Katherine Armstrong. He grew up in White Plains, N.Y. and graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Agri-Engineering and went to the University of Norman Oklahoma for his master’s in biology.
Larned was employed at Champlain Valley Union High School and Williston Central School as a science/math teacher and assistant principal.
He transferred to Charlotte Central School as a 7th/8th grade science/math teacher and principal for 14 years until retirement.
He served Hinesburg as town lister and as a member of the selectboard and school board.
Larned bought his Hinesburg dairy farm in 1960 that became Larimic Riding School for 30 years.
He and his wife, Micki, had many happy years together as well as tragic ones. They got through together holding hands and separated, still holding hands. They were married for 68 years and together raised 7 children; Roxann Ketcham of Jupiter, Fla.; Kym Ketcham of Hinesburg; Matthew Ketcham of Williston; Jeannie Ketcham of Eden; Amy Ellen Ketcham (deceased); Jasen Ketcham and family of Houston, Texas; and Nickalus Ketcham and family of San Mateo, C.A.
Larned was predeceased by his daughter Amy Ellen in an accident in1971; first grandchild Tad Goldberg in 2005; grandchild Nathaniel Ketcham, 12, in an accident in 2006; and sister Jane Brill in 2018.
Larned leaves his wife Micki whom he always worried over, his children, grandchildren, sister Patricia Cochrane of Bowling Green, O.H., nieces and nephew, and many friends.
The farm was his second love that he never wanted to leave.
Special thanks to son Kym for picking up the slack when he was too tired to help and the Jacques girls for their devoted help in his last days.
Graveside burial service for Larned Ketcham will be Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hinesburg Cemetery. An open reception to follow at Matthew and Tammy Ketcham’s house at 5418 St. George Road in Williston — all are welcome.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
