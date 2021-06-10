A memorial service for Kira Jaye Serisky, who died Feb. 7, 2021, will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 4-7:30 p.m., at All Souls Interfaith, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne.
The celebration of Kira’s life, delayed due to COVID-19, will include memories and thankfulness of her incredible life in how she gave back to kittens, all animals and humans.
Those who knew, loved and mentored Kira in her early years will offer music. The first portion of the celebration will be followed by Kira’s prayer at her tree in the memory garden at All Souls, a light catered buffet of some of her favorite foods, and hopefully concluding with a wonderful sunset.
There will be a space for children and babysitters, who in the spirit of Kira, will lead arts and crafts and other projects for those too young to attend the first part of the celebration, and for children who need a creative outlet throughout the event.
Kira’s favorite color was blue, and she loved kitten fostering, galaxies, narwhals, podcasts and music. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually or formally, but preferably with something that represents these aspects of Kira’s personality.
Please let her parents, Pete and Marge, know if you plan on attending, at margebs@hotmail.com.
