On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 4-7:30 p.m., Pete and Marge Serisky invite all who knew and loved their daughter, Kira, to celebrate her life at All Soul’s Interfaith, Meach Cove Farms, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne.
Kira, who was born July 9, 2003, died Feb. 7, 2021. She was 17.
The celebration will include grateful memories of Kira’s incredible life and how she gave back to kittens, all animals and humans. Music will be provided by MetalWerx Tuba and Euphonium quartet.
After the first portion of the celebration, a light catered buffet of some of Kira’s favorite foods will be offered, and attendees are welcome to visit Kira’s apple tree at their leisure in the All Soul’s memory garden. The family hopes that the day will conclude with a wonderful sunset and a toast to Kira and her incredible legacy.
All Souls has kindly provided a space for children. Sitters, in the spirit of Kira, will lead arts and crafts and other fun projects for those who are too young to attend the first part of Kira’s celebration and for those who need a creative outlet throughout the event.
As many of you know, Kira’s favorite color was blue and she loved kitten fostering, galaxies, narwhals, podcasts and music. Feel free to dress casually or formally in whatever you are comfortable with, but preferably something that represents these aspects of Kira’s personality.
Pete and Marge would like to thank all who have shared kind words about Kira and those who have made donations on her behalf to organizations meaningful to her. We are thankful for those who frequently think about her and her positive impact on the world, and have continued to provide support in so many meaningful ways to our family.
Most recently, in memory of Kira, the Humane Society of Chittenden County has established Kira’s Fund, which will minimize the financial barrier of feline spay and neuter procedures at the organization’s community health clinic. The purpose of this memorial fund is to subsequently reduce the number of homeless kittens in our community. Donations can be made directly through this link, hsccvt.org/kiras-fund.
To provide an accurate head count to the caterer, if you plan on attending, feel free to email margebs@hotmail.com.
It is hoped that the event can be held outdoors, but the buffet will be indoors, so please bring, and be prepared to wear, a mask inside at All Souls Interfaith building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.