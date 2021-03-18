It is with great sadness that the family of longtime Shelburne resident Kathryn (Kay) Ottinger announces her passing on March 11, 2021.

She died peaceably of a broken heart at The Arbors in Shelburne at the age of 86.

Her husband, Harvey Ottinger passed away just a few weeks prior.

She will be lovingly missed by her children, Debra (Tommy), Harvey, Matthew (Margaret), Jean (Gary), Judy (David), Mary (Pete), Sarah (Brian) and her 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Kathryn was born January 17, 1935, to Estelle and William Gray in St. Louis, M.O., where she grew up. Kathryn’s father died soon after her birth and her mother never remarried.

Kathryn has three sisters, Mary Jane (deceased), Dolores and Patricia, with Kathryn being the youngest.

She attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Roosevelt High School in St. Louis.

Kay met the love of her life in 1953 and she and Harvey were married November 14, 1953, in Houston, Texas.

She was a proud military wife who balanced raising her family and supported her husband’s military service for 30 years. During those years she lived in Mississippi, Montana, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Alaska, Utah, Vermont and Florida.

In 1984 Kathryn and Harvey decided that Vermont would be their adopted home and moved to Shelburne.

Kathryn loved animals, especially cats. In her lifetime she had three dogs, ten cats, a gerbil, rats, hamsters and a turtle. She also fostered kittens many times and was a great supporter of the Humane Society, especially the Homeward Bound facility in Middlebury.

The family would like to thank all her caregivers, TLC, UVM Hospice and everyone at The Arbors.

Kathryn’s love of animals was especially important to her. If anyone would like to donate to the Homeward Bound Humane Society in memory of her at homewardboundanimals.org

To send online condolences to her family please visit cremationsocietycc.com.