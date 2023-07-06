Katherine Curtis McIntyre, 73, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, surrounded by loving family members. She will be remembered as a kind spirit who put others first and provided quiet strength, love and support to her family and friends.
Katherine, or Kathi as she was known to those close to her, was born at Fort Lee, Prince George, Va., on June 10, 1951, to Dr. Frederick Powers McIntyre and Katherine Hart McIntyre.
Kathi lived her early life in Darien, Conn., and attended the local public schools, graduating from Darien High School in 1969. She attended and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1973.
Kathi began her teaching career after graduation and taught in New Canaan, Conn., and for many years as a science teacher at the Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School in the Haddam, Conn., district. Upon retirement from teaching, Kathi moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she continued feeding her hunger for knowledge and spent her time reading and enjoying nature.
She is survived by her family members, Lynda Reeves McIntyre-Batten of Shelburne, Frederick P McIntyre Jr. (Sharon) of Wallingford, Conn., Susan Underwood McIntyre of Brunswick, Ga., Nancy Hart Moore (Brent) of Lewes, Del., David Welch Hart (MaryRose) of Owings, Md., and John and Sharon McIntyre of Travelers Rest, S.C. Kathi is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Brendan McIntyre of Connecticut, Shelby McIntyre of Colorado, Jordan Moore of Delaware, Jesse Moore of Florida and Tim and Mike McIntyre of South Carolina.
The family is honoring Kathi’s wishes for cremation. A memorial will held at the family cemetery in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MPN Research Foundation (mpnresearchfoundation.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.