Karen Lamothe, 70, of Swanton, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
A treasured member of her community, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She touched countless lives with her kindness, humor and unwavering love.
Karen was a hard worker all her life and had a successful career as a paralegal. She made many lifelong friends and was well known in her area of expertise. She brought joy and positivity to the office and was able to help create a fun environment in which to work.
Karen grew up in Shelburne. Her favorite place to spend the warm months was on Butler Island. She created many delicious meals there and loved everything that had to do with Lake Champlain — kayaking, sailing, swimming, water skiing, swimming, boating, you name it.
Karen’s talent as a musician was truly remarkable. She had a gift for playing the piano, accordion and dabbled in the guitar. Her performances always captured the hearts of her audience. Her love of music was contagious.
In addition to her musical talents, Karen was also known for her green thumb. She had a natural ability to grow beautiful flowers and delicious fruits and vegetables, and she loved nothing more than sharing her bounty with friends and family.
Karen’s dedication to physical fitness was just as impressive as her other talents. She ran several marathons and was known for her endurance in even the toughest conditions. Her commitment to healthy living was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Of all her accomplishments, however, her role as a loving mother and grandmother was perhaps the most important. She adored her children and grandchildren, and nothing made her happier than spending time with them. Her legacy of love and devotion to family will live on through her loved ones for generations to come.
Karen was a shining example of what it means to live life to the fullest. Her positive energy and unbridled enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband; her children, a son and his family, Christin A. Ripley and partner, Josh Jackson and Bodhi of Crested Butte, Colo., and Jessica C. Ruschp and husband, Andrew and granddaughter Maizie of Stowe; Bryan C. Ripley of Elmore, the father of her three children; her mother, Joan Wooster of Shelburne; and her brother Craig Wooster and family of Shelburne.
She is also survived by her godmother, Mary Lou Colman of Miami, Fla.; uncle, Neil Gervais and family of Monkton; and Noreen Miro and family of Florida, Jamie Wooster and family of Fairfax, Tim Wooster and family of Jericho, and Sara Wooster and partner of Milton.
She was predeceased by her father, Harry Wooster; brother, Kevin Wooster; grandparents, Mary and Harry Wooster Sr. and Harry and Thelma Gervais; as well as several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to McClure Miller Respite House. A private service will be held to celebrate Karen’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.