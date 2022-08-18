Jonathan Bond Staton, 51, of Shelburne, died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Jon was born in Miami on July 10, 1971, and was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, coach and physician.
As his family and friends grieve this tremendous loss, in lieu of flowers please just cherish your loved ones and hold them tight.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.