A celebration of the life of John H. Henzel will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St., Burlington.
John’s connections in Shelburne include music director for Trinity Episcopal Church and occasional accompanying for events at the All Souls Interfaith Gathering.
He played for many weddings and graduations in the Chittenden County area. As a para-educator in the Burlington High School’s choral music department, he coached dozens of students with their vocalizations and served as accompanist for the high school’s theater productions.
Frank Whitcomb, a former colleague and friend at Burlington High School, will feature many of his favorite works on the keyboard. Local folk artist Kip de Moll, one of John’s students from Pennsylvania, will offer tunes as well.
All are welcome to attend. Masking and distanced seating is requested and appreciated.
