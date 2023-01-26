Joan E. Lauber

Joan Elizabeth Thompson Lauber, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and steadfast friend died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in her home at Wake Robin in Shelburne at the age of 90.
She moved to Wake Robin in 2012 and there continued her lifelong commitment to volunteering and giving of her time to others. She served actively on the library committee, read to and delivered mail to residents in the Linden Health Center, played an important role with the Circle of Remembrance Committee, often in charge of the guest book at memorial services which was later given to the family and planned social events for residents of her floor in Butternut.
In 2019, she moved to Linden where she received compassionate and attentive care. Even in her last years her caring and giving spirit remained powerful as did her faith and love for a diverse and devoted family. Her personality shone through every day as she smiled at her neighbors and treated everyone with kindness.
Joan has always been a person of deep faith attending Prospect Presbyterian Church in Maplewood, N.J., during her youth, and then Community Congregational Church in Short Hills, N.J., from 1957 to 1999. She was church clerk from 1993 to 1998 and for many years cooked meals with her husband for more than 100 monthly attendees of the Couplers’ Club dinners. She also participated in the Bridges program, which made weekly lunches for unhoused residents in Newark, N.J.
After moving to Vermont, Joan was a member of First Church in Burlington. Her generous volunteer spirit was seen there as chair of the Altar Flower Committee, baking cookies and serving them with tea and coffee for the Memorial Reception Committee, weekly time at the Possibility Shop where she was in charge of keeping the used book section orderly, working with Small Potatoes serving community breakfasts and making bag lunches and driving for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed working behind the scenes and quietly took care of whatever needed to be done.
Joan was born Oct. 14, 1932, to Irwin William Thompson and Helen Olwine Thompson. Joan grew up in Maplewood with her sister Ann and attended Fielding Elementary School, Maplewood Junior High School and Columbia High School, graduating in the Class of 1950. She attended Skidmore College and later graduated with a degree in psychology from Kean University of New Jersey in 1986 after her children were grown.
On Feb. 2, 1952, she married Robert H. Lauber and lived in Philadelphia where he attended dental school at the University of Pennsylvania and then Selma, Ala., where he served in the U.S. Air Force. The family returned to Short Hills in 1957 where Bob and Joan lived for 42 years in a home (and dental office) designed by Bob and his father and built by George Lauber’s construction crew.
Joan and Bob had four daughters, Lee, Betsy, Jill and Jody, and Joan was a stay-at-home mom making lunch each school day when the girls walked home from elementary school. She volunteered in the Short Hills School library for many years and later was employed as a librarian there.
From 1987 to 1999 she was a project manager for Pro Libra, a private library consulting company that started, expanded and culled private, public and corporate library collections around the Northeast.
Throughout her life Joan enjoyed knitting and other needlework, bridge, gardening, flower arranging, reading, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She played hundreds of hours of card games with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Some of her favorites were pig, rummy, double solitaire, old maid and go fish. The Lauber family traveled around the country and to many of the western national parks with a pop-up tent camper and enjoyed vacations in Ocean City, N.J., to spend time at the beach and on the boardwalk.
As empty nesters Bob and Joan went on 23 Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) trips including to Italy, Ireland, the Grand Canyon, Maui Hawaii and the Florida and Georgia coasts. Joan was an avid lifelong learner.
Joan lived her faith in action and shared her values with other family members. At her death several grandchildren commented, “Grandma taught us to work hard by pulling every weed in the yard, how to be frugal by packing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, how to be thirsty for knowledge by reading and discussing life topics. Grandma is a part of us as we are of her.”
Joan was predeceased by her parents; her beloved in-laws, George and Beulah Lauber; her husband, Robert Lauber; daughter, Betsy Lauber Gannon Kilcommons; and son-in-law, Tom Moore.
She is survived by her daughters, Lee Lauber of Montpelier, Jill Lauber Paul and her husband, Bob of Starksboro and Jody Lauber Gaynor and her husband, Phil of Concord, N.H.; her sister, Ann Thompson of Asheville, N.C.; her son-in-law, Shawn Kilcommons of Bennington; 12 grandchildren, Anne Moore Odell, Eli Moore, Joshua Gannon, Corinne Nicoara, Justin Gannon, Oona Kilcommons, Jesse Paul, Hannah Mason, Charlotte Judge, Emily Gaynor, Ethan Gaynor and Olivia Gaynor; 15 great-grandchildren, ranging in age from 2 to 24, Theodore, Abraham, Ada, Quinn, Fiona, Ronan, Greta, Noah, Jack, Liam, Kelsey, Landon, Finley, Rowan and Carter; four nieces and a nephew; and three surviving cousins and their families.
A circle of remembrance celebrating Joan’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Wake Robin meeting room, 200 Wake Robin Drive, Shelburne. All are welcome to attend. Indoor masking is required.
If desired, gifts in Joan’s memory may be made to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), PO Box 1616, Burlington VT 05402, or the Wake Robin Employee Appreciation Fund, 200 Wake Robin Drive, Shelburne VT 05482.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, Shelburne.
