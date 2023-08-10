Jeffrey W. Wheeler

Jeffrey Walker Wheeler, 60, of White Springs, Fla., blazed his way into the world on May 30, 1963, and continued to blaze through life until Thursday, July 27, 2023.
He was born to Sandra (Clark) Wheeler and the late Robin Duff Wheeler (U.S. Navy) in Turkish Naval Hospital in Golcuk, Turkey.
Jeff was a volunteer firefighter for Shelburne and San Carlos (Fort Myers), Fla., for a combined total of 12 years. He left the Shelburne Fire Department as a lieutenant and served on its board as secretary for two years.
While Jeff wasn’t a member of specific organizations, he gave back as much as he could by volunteering time to deliver meals to local fire departments and assisted in fund raising with local veterans’ organizations that he was passionate about.
Jeff always lived fast forward with a fire in his heart, and a desire to make your day in some way. He was a loving, devoted and dedicated husband, father and friend, always thinking of others and giving unconditionally.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Paula (Vermeulin) Wheeler; children, Brittany Wheeler (Dinah Wheeler Cox, mother of Brittany); bonus children, Paul Piatek (Lexie), Jolynda Dibert (Tyler), Jared Piatek (Courtney) and Dylan Kennelly; grandchildren, Danny (Bug) and Nova (Nova Bear); sibling, Colby Wheeler (Monica); nephew, Colby Duff; and extended family and numerous lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. The family will host guests from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at ICS Cremation and Funeral Home, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City FL 32055. Bill Ferry will officiate.
A luncheon will be offered at the Springville Community Center, 3710 NW Suwannee Valley Road, Lake City, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
As much as Jeff loved nature, Jeff’s passion for first responders and veterans inspired many. His family asks that you share his passion and donate in his honor to either the Shelburne Firefighter’s Association; Shelburne Fire Department, PO Box 911, Shelburne VT 05482; or the Sunshine State Veterans Fund, 250 NW Main Blvd., Lake
City, FL 32055, sunshinestateveteransfund.org.
Memories can be shared at icsfuneralservices.com.
