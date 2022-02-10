Jeannette T. O’Neil, 95, formerly of Shelburne, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C., surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara O’Neil; her son and his wife, Jim and Jane O’Neil; her granddaughter and her husband, Jessica and Chris Lavalette; her granddaughter and her husband, Sarah and Ben Keveson; her grandson, Chris O’Neil; and her great-granddaughter, Bailey Keveson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Warren O’Neil; and her son, Jack O’Neil.
Jeannette worked for many years as the assistant town clerk in Shelburne as well as running a farm with her husband.
In her later years, she loved traveling around the United States in her camper with her husband. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook and loved crossword puzzles and embroidering. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
