A celebration of the life of Jane Elizabeth Knowlton will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Bostwick Road, Shelburne.
The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Jane’s gregarious and loving spirit is with us.
