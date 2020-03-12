James H. von Rohr, 96, formerly of the Terraces in Shelburne, died March 4 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski. He died peacefully surrounded, held and loved by his family.
Jim was born January 14, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minn., and moved east with his family to New Jersey as a child. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1946, served in the Navy as a pilot and went on to Tuck School of Business.
While stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., he met his future wife, Eugenia (Gene) Robinson. They were married in 1947 and raised a family in Packanack Lake, N.J. where he successfully built-up and ran an industrial tool supply company, von Rohr Equipment. They retired to Vermont to be close to their children and grandchildren and, as an avid skier, he took full advantage of the move north.
Jim is survived by his children, Paula Costello and husband PM, Carol von Rohr, John von Rohr and wife Peg, Rob von Rohr and wife Jennifer. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Leah, Elizabeth, Alison, Eric, Sophie and Wilder as well as four great grandchildren. “Jimmydaddy” will always have a special place in their hearts. He was predeceased by his wife, Gene, of 59 years and his grandson Brian von Rohr Costello.
Jim’s passion was skiing and his last day on the slopes was at the age of 90. He loved to spend time with his family and friends skiing, traveling or renting a house for the family at the Jersey Shore and Thompson’s Point, Charlotte, for all to enjoy in the summer. He leaves all of us with an abundance of loving memories and wonderful stories to share.
Jim received wonderful care from the staff at the Joy Drive Dialysis Center for six years. The family would also like to express special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Providence who took such loving care of him for the last six months of his life.
A private celebration of life will be held March 21 at a the Terraces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Our Lady of Providence, 47 West Spring St., Winooski, Vt. 05404, or to Shelburne Rescue, P.O. Box 254, Shelburne, Vt. 05482.