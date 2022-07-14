James “Jim” Francis Kennedy, 87, of Shelburne, died Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on Oct. 10, 1934, to Bridget and Patrick Kennedy, who immigrated to the United States from Ireland and met in New York City. A Flatbush boy, Jim rarely let an opportunity pass to share his proud roots with others.
Jim attended Catholic schools in Brooklyn and graduated from LaSalle Academy. He attended St. John’s University when it was composed of two buildings in Brooklyn and earned his undergraduate and law degrees there. After graduation, Jim worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., but jumped at the opportunity to work for the U.S. Department of Justice, where he tried cases in the tax division.
He spent time in the department’s St. Louis and Chicago offices, where he did the work he loved and established lifelong friends and colleagues. Despite transitioning back to corporate law early in his career, Jim regularly talked about how much he valued his experience with the federal government.
In 1969, Jim returned to work at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., which later became KPMG, in Manhattan as a manager and worked his way up to partner, eventually working in the firm’s general counsel’s office. He also served on the board of directors at KPMG.
Throughout his career, Jim was fascinated by tax law and loved his work. At KPMG, he also formed lifelong friendships and had many wonderful lunches at places like P.J. Clarkes and The Palm, where he engaged in two of his favorite pastimes: having great conversations and eating really good food. Treasuring his friendships, Jim attended reunions of his high school classmates, law school friends and KPMG partners for years
Jim loved to reminisce about his childhood in Brooklyn and adored his younger brother, Daniel, and older sister, Rosemary. With other kids in the neighborhood, they played street games like punchball and stickball, and lots of basketball, and tried to stay out of trouble.
In 1964, Jim married Ann Eigabroadt and they had two children, Kathleen and Patrick. In 1970, the family settled in Old Greenwich, Conn. Jim set down roots there and in Riverside that lasted more than four decades. Jim and Ann divorced in 1977.
Jim coached Little League baseball for many years and enjoyed playing in tennis and bowling leagues. He could be found on his well-earned days off by the water’s edge at his beloved Tod’s Point, looking out on the Long Island Sound and reading his newspapers. He also enjoyed running at the Point for many years.
Jim was an incredibly generous person who wanted to help others in any way he could. His Catholic faith was very important to him and got him through difficult times. He had a great sense of humor, loved telling stories and was fond of saying, “A story doesn’t have to be true to be good,” suggesting that he may have exaggerated at times.
There was nothing more important to Jim than family, and he adored spending time with his brother, Danny, sister-in-law Rosemary, and their four children, Kevin, Bridget, Kathleen and Matthew in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and his sister, Rosemary, brother-in-law George, and their four children, Patricia, Daniel, Maureen and Kevin in Falls Church, Va.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary and brother-in-law, George. For years, Jim and Danny had an annual tradition of meeting for a drink at Christmastime at P.J. Clarke’s on 3rd Avenue. When their children were old enough, they happily joined this festive gathering.
Jim relocated to Vermont in 2013 to be closer to his daughter, Kathleen Kennedy, her husband Eric Brunvand, and their daughters, Shay and Delaney Brunvand; and his son, Patrick and his three children, Sean, Sam and Maggie Kennedy.
Jim loved having family dinners and picking up Patrick’s children from school and sports practice; he was a dedicated father and grandfather. In 2018, he moved to St. Joseph’s Residential Care Home in Burlington, where he received excellent care and was valued by the staff who worked there.
Jim spent the last few weeks of his life at the McClure Miller Respite House and his family could not be more grateful for the personalized care he was given.
