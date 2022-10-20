Jackie McMakin, 88, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Shelburne where she was a resident at Wake Robin.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was educated at the College of Wooster, University of St. Andrews and Catholic University of America. A student of spirituality, ecumenism, call and lay leadership, she was the co-author of “Doorways to Christian Growth,” “Working from the Heart,” as well as more than 130 magazine and journal articles. Most recently, Jackie published “Our Defining Moment: A Pocket Guide to Creating the Future We Truly Want” and “Looking Forward: Discovering the Art of Dying Well.”
In her retirement, she helped form the Vermont Global Exchange, a network of Vermont-based nonprofits working overseas.
Jackie was predeceased in death by her husband, Dave, of 66 years.
She leaves behind her two children, Tom McMakin of Montana and Peg Marshall of Pennsylvania, their spouses and four grandchildren; as well as her brother, Bob Straub and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.