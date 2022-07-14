Ina Tanch, 92, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Shelburne.
She was born and raised near Indiana, Pa., the daughter of Wilbur and Alice Henderson and one of eight children. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and after graduating in 1951 with a degree in elementary education, she embarked on a long career teaching at the elementary school level.
Leaving rural Pennsylvania behind after college, she set out to see the world, relocating to Wyoming where she helped on a dude ranch, taught class and learned to ski.
She took her new alpine skills to Germany where she met her future husband, Richard “Dick” Tanch, himself an avid skier who was stationed there with the Army Corps of Engineers. After marrying in Germany, Ina and Dick moved several times as Dick was reassigned to bases in California, Massachusetts, Germany for a second time, and finally Virginia. During that time, they raised two children, Deborah and William.
Upon retiring from the military, Dick began a career in the ski industry, which took Ina and her family to several ski resorts in New Hampshire and Vermont. They eventually settled in Stowe in 1980. Besides teaching school, Ina became involved in the community, including the Stowe Community Church and teaching students to ski through the Morrisville Sunday Ski Program at Mt. Mansfield.
In 1981, Ina received her master’s degree in education, enabling her to shift to special education which she taught in Stowe and Morristown. She officially retired in 2002 but continued to tutor and teach reading and English as a volunteer.
Ina loved working with children and learning and was a lifelong student herself. She was a voracious reader, partial to historical novels and all things English, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She also very much enjoyed travel and the companionship of her dogs. Deeply spiritual, private and graciously polite, Ina will also be remembered for her delightful, dry sense of humor.
Ina leaves her daughter, Deborah Everett, and her husband, Ted of Newton, Mass., and her son, William Tanch and his wife, Kayla, of South Burlington; two grandsons, Teddy Everett and Colin Tanch, whom she adored; and her brother, Dale Henderson of Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dick; her brothers, Wayne, Grant, Paul and Dean; and her sisters, Ruth McKnight and Lois Abplanalp.
A memorial service to celebrate Ina’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ina’s memory to the Stowe Community Church (stowecommunitychurch.org/donate; please indicate specific request “in memory of Ina Tanch.”); the Children’s Literacy Foundation based in Waterbury (clifonline.org/how-to-help); or the American Cancer Society, in honor of her late husband.
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To leave condolences and for an update on when the memorial service will be held, visit cremationsocietycc.com.
