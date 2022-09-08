Ina Tanch, 92, died on June 19, 2022, in Shelburne.
A memorial service to celebrate Ina’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To view the complete obituary or leave condolences, visit cremationsocietycc.com.
