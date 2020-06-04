Hugh Stevens Moore, of Shelburne, died at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction on May 20, 2020.
Hugh was born in Tomahawk, Wis., July 2, 1927, to Ward A. and Ethel (May) Moore. He graduated from Peshtigo High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin in 1950. Hugh served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Wolverine.
As a newly minted engineer, Hugh worked for General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass., where he met and married Ruth B. Albee on May 29, 1954. In 1957, they moved to South Glens Falls, N.Y. where Hugh worked at the GE plant in Hudson Falls. In 1963, the family moved to Wappinger’s Falls, N.Y. where he worked for IBM and in 1965 the family moved again, this time to Shelburne, where he was employed at the Essex Junction IBM plant until he retired in 1991.
Hugh holds a patent for ceramic to metal seal technology stemming from his work at GE. He was also an accomplished computer programmer.
Hugh was an avid skier and was an active member of the National Ski Patrol, at Glen Ellen and then Sugarbush North, for many years. Later, he and Ruth skied at Jay Peak up until their late 80s.
He enjoyed spending summer weekends waterskiing, fishing and swimming on Lake Champlain. He served on the board of the Shelburne Bay Boat Club, applying his computer skills to membership management.
In retirement Hugh rediscovered his interest in clock repair, reviving a skill he learned while working for his father at the family jewelry store in Wisconsin.
Hugh was predeceased by his parents, his brother Lynas G. Moore, his beloved wife Ruth A. Moore in February 2019 and his daughter-in-law April Moore in December 2019. He leaves behind his three children, six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. They are Carolyn Moore Smith, Susan Moore Kent (and husband John Paul Kent), and David A. Moore. He also leaves his grandchildren, Steven Smith, Nicole Smith, Jennifer Sterbentz (and husband Nik Sterbentz and daughter Emily Sterbentz), Abigail Kent (and husband Whitman Littlefield), Stephen Moore (and wife Beth Moore and daughters Jenna Abby-Lowell and Kayleigh Abby) and Nick Moore (and partner Megan Ashley). Hugh is also survived by a niece, Donna Moore and two nephews, Steven and Paul Moore and great-niece Elita Moore, several cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19, plans for a memorial service are pending and a service will take place at a later date. Interment will be next to his beloved Ruth in the memorial garden at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Burlington, Vt.
Hugh volunteered with Ruth for Meals on Wheels so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this organization at mealsonwheels.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home.