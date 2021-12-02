Harold Warren Lyon

Harold (H.) Warren Lyon, 85, died in Shelburne, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was with loved ones and friends during his last days at his Arbors’ home, where he had been cared for during the last three years of his life.
Warren was an only child, born at home in North Hero on Dec. 28, 1935, to Harold J. Lyon and Margret Collins Lyon. He lived his most of his early years in Williston, spending his second and third years living on the Lyon Family Farm in East Bethel, while his mother convalesced from tuberculosis. His time at the Lyon farm with his grandparents Fred and Emma Lyon was formative and held cherished memories of spending time with his dear Aunt Dora Lyon and Uncle Cliff Lyon.
At the age of 8, Warren began his primary schooling while boarding at St. John’s Military Academy in upstate New York. He later finished his formal education in Tennessee at Columbia Military Academy. Although he did not speak positively of his schooling, he told many stories of the fun time he spent in Vermont during his summers and school vacations.
He met and married (Liora) Lynn Elcan Goodrich in 1953 and they lived for three years in Williston before moving to South Burlington where Warren lived until 1992. Warren and Lynn divorced in 1981. He moved to Grand Isle after remarrying in the early 1990s and lived at his beloved lakefront home until he moved to the Arbors in July 2018.
Warren always had a strong work ethic and was highly dedicated to and proud of his service in the Vermont National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He was also dedicated to his various entrepreneurial endeavors and the companies he worked for, which included Fuller Brush, Vermont Bottle Gas, General Dynamics and General Electric.
Warren and Lynn, who each had no siblings, were adamant about having a large family. Warren was father to five children. He also had 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren at the time of his death.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Margaret; his Uncle Cliff and Aunt Dora; and his first wife, Lynn.
He is survived by Teresa Lynn Nielsen and her son, Jesse Nielsen; Elizabeth Ann Oosterman (Doug) and their children, Melissa Mitchel (Henry), Michael Oosterman (Jenn), Christine Langston Wilkens (Jim) and their children, Ira Wilkens, Benjamin Wilkens (Alex); Eva Pentenrieder (Brandon); H. Warren Lyon II (Kimberly) and Warren’s children, Joshua Lyon, Jennifer Lyon, Jessica Lyon and their mother, Kathy Lyon; Sarah Dorsen; and Rachel Lyon Fritz (Kirk) and their children, Bailey Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Alicia Fritz, Jeremiah Fritz and Ezra Fritz.
While living in Grand Isle, Warren loved watching the lake and hosting Fourth of July and Christmas gatherings at his home. He had special times out in his boat with Carol and teaching his grandchildren to water ski. During his marriage to Carol, he spent some winters in Taos, N.M., but always preferred the warmth of Florida. He purchased his winter home on the canal in Boynton Beach, Fla., where he continued to live each winter until 2016.
The family would like to thank the caring Arbor staff and Dad’s medical team that helped us care for Dad as he struggled with several debilitating health conditions and Lewy Body dementia. We would also like to thank Carol Blair, Lisa Holcomb Petrie and Sandy Sargent for their friendship and visits during this time.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 9-10 a.m., with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. To send online condolences to his family visit readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.