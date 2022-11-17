H. Allan Marlow, 93, of Shelburne, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Al was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Ogdensburg, N.Y., the son of George and Beatrice Marlow.
Al leaves behind his wife, Jackie, of 69 years; beloved daughter, Michele and her husband, James O’Brien MD of Williamsburg, Va.; his cherished grandchildren, Jason O’Brien of Boston, Tess O’Brien of Waterbury and Jackie O’Brien of San Diego, Calif.
He is also survived by three sisters, Anna Jean MacDougall, Eleanor Stevenson and Mary Rose McCaffrey and husband, Tom, all of Ogdensburg, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Joan Macura of Granville, N.Y.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Throughout Al’s life he touched and inspired the lives of many. Al began his naval career at the age of 17 serving on the USS Dayton. Following his service years, he earned degrees from Albany Business School and Russell Sage College.
Al was a proud employee of Mobil Oil company for over 40 years.
Always lending a helping hand volunteering where needed, many will remember him as an usher at St. Catherine of Siena Church and greeting visitors at The Residence at Shelburne Bay. Those who knew him will remember his warm smile, and his energetic and optimistic demeanor.
An athlete and sports fan all his life, he enjoyed attending UVM hockey games, golfing, skiing and playing tennis. In his later years he became the biggest supporter of all his grandchildren’s various endeavors.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne Vermont at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Al will be laid to rest immediately following in The Shelburne Village Cemetery.
Please join his family in the parish hall where memories and expressions of sympathy will be shared with family and friends. Donations in Al’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Stephen C. Gregory and Sons Cremation Services.
