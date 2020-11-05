Frederick Spring Osborne Jr., 80, died on Oct. 28, 2020.
Fred was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Princeton, New Jersey, to Katherine Mitchell Osborne and Frederick Spring Osborne. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Temple University and an Master of Fine Arts from Yale University.
Fred was Director of Undergraduate Sculpture and Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Fine Arts at the University of Pennsylvania. He became a faculty member in the Graduate Program of Arts Education and Director of Continuing Education at Philadelphia College of Art. co-founded the Vermont Studio Center, was Dean of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and finally President Emeritus of the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts.
Fred is survived by his wife Judith Barbour Osborne; daughters Sophie Simpson of Philadelphia and Jessica Mungekar of Sewell, New Jersey; sister Lydia Osborne of Pennington, New Jersey, and respective families.
He was predeceased by his son Thomas Spring Osborne who left behind wife Natasha of Philadelphia and two now-grown children.
One of the joys in Fred’s later life was to vacation each year in Newfoundland, Canada, where he and Judith created their artwork while overlooking Biscay Bay.
Fred is described as having influenced all that he came to know with his gentleness, wisdom and patience.
A celebration of his life will occur in both Connecticut and Philadelphia, details to follow. Please send sympathies to tribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.