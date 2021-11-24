Eric W. Bown, 72, of Monkton, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born Nov. 20, 1948, to Harold and Eleanor (Orvis) Bown of Monkton. In 1952 Eric and his family moved to Bostwick Farm in Shelburne where his parents worked. Eric had very fond memories of growing up on Bostwick Farm with Lake Champlain as its backdrop.
Eric attended Shelburne schools, Champlain Valley Union and Vermont Technical College in the building architecture program. Eric was also in the U.S. Army Reserves, graduating from basic training in 1968.
Eric eventually moved to Charlotte where he raised three sons, Thomas, Will and Alex, before returning once again to Monkton, where he built a home and shop in an old orchard. He gladly took on maintenance of the orchard and cider pressing as some of his many passions and projects.
Eric’s career in construction started in Shelburne in 1972 with his design build company, Turnkey Builders. His years in construction were gratifying, establishing deep relationships with clients and the countless people who supported his projects in the field. He thoroughly enjoyed the process and always sought to find a better way to build.
He made a lasting impression on those who worked for him and leaves behind an incredible legacy of houses built by Turnkey Builders throughout Chittenden and Addison counties.
Eric was always there for his friends, family and the entire community. As a self-proclaimed social butterfly, Eric enjoyed a good party. His greatest joy came out in the countless gatherings he hosted.
Those who knew him well appreciated the free apples and cider he handed out in the fall and knew that all he wanted in return was a good apple pie or apple crisp and some help filling his freezer with cider. On a nice evening he could often be found sitting outside his shop, sharing a drink or two with a friend after a hard day’s work.
Passionate about local history and antique equipment, Eric worked along his relative and companion, Roger Layn, for many years in the antique area of the Addison County Fair and Field Days. He always looked forward to getting the equipment out and tuned come August, and most important, he enjoyed the company and conversations.
Throughout the rest of the year, Eric operated, maintained and restored his own equipment, and with great skill and knowledge could always negotiate the next “good buy.”
Eric taught us to love, to give, to be honest, to be loyal, to be grateful, to be the teacher and to just be there.
Eric could not be prouder of his three boys who survive him, Alex Bown of South Burlington, Thomas Deckman and his wife, Emily Clairmont of Richmond, and Will Bown and his wife, Megan Browning and their daughter, Haddie Bown of Monkton. Eric is also survived by his loving siblings, Lynda Jeffrey, Susan Schryer, and Mark Bown and his partner, Linda Laroche; and his bountiful circle of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Eric’s life will be held in the spring in the orchard among the apple blossoms. Additional details to be announced. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
