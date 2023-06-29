Elliott T. Price, 83, of Shelburne, died peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, with his family by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a fierce battle against Parkinson’s Disease and biliary tract cancer.
Elliott was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to Ruth Rosen (born in Bransk, Poland) and Hymen Price (born in Duluth, Minn.).
Elliott lived in the Chicago area for 79 years before moving with his wife Toni to Shelburne, Vermont in 2019.
Elliott graduated from DePaul University in Chicago and the John Marshall Law School. He began practicing law in 1964, starting his career as counsel for Walgreens. He quickly made his way to his true professional passion in criminal defense law. Elliott worked for the Cook County Public Defender’s Office before starting his own practice, which he continued to run until 2019. He loved working with people and believed in giving everyone the chance that they deserved.
Elliott’s other true passion was his family. Elliott and his wife Toni were married for 46 years, and he was devoted to his four children and his grandchildren.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Toni; daughter, Vanessa Price-Dater (Noah) of Shelburne; and sons, Spencer Price and Steven Price of Denver, Colo.
Elliott was predeceased by his daughter, Brooke.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to the University of Vermont Medical Center Medical team that helped Elliott fight Parkinson’s and cancer. Thank you to Dr. Deepak Gupta (neurology), Dr. Maura Barry (oncology), the team on Miller 5, the rehabilitation program at Fanny Allen, and so many others. Special thanks also to Shelburne Rescue.
