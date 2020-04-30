Elena Y. Boccuzzi finished her race on earth and entered heaven on Sunday April 19, 2020 after a long illness in Wilmington, N.C. Elena was born on Oct.12, 1926 in San Jose, Costa Rica to Jose and Elvia Sarkis. At the age of 18 she moved to Boston, MA, to attend the New England Conservatory of Music. After graduation, before returning home to marry her fiancé, she arrived in Burlington to visit her cousins. It was there she met the love of her life George Washington Boccuzzi. It was love at first sight for him! He proposed after two weeks, 2 months later they were married on her birthday and two years later they began their family and had 3 daughters.
Elena taught piano for many years and later owned and operated Uncle Leo’s (grocery store) in Shelburne with George and their daughters. Later she worked at the Howard Bank in Burlington for several years. After George passed away Elena moved to Wilmington N.C. to be close to her daughter Lisa. She was a wonderful cook and loved making traditional family favorites for her children and grandchildren. Elena will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and great wisdom.
Elena was predeceased by her immediate family in Costa Rica, her husband of 46 years George Washington in 1996 and her grandson Brian in 2000.
Elena is survived by her three daughters Elvia Atherton and her husband John of Shelburne, Phyllis Boccuzzi and her partner Holly Lindstrom of Littleton, CO and Lisa Lindberg of Wilmington, N.C., her grandchildren Michael Atherton and his wife Nicole of Shelburne and Cara Mia Gracey of Wilmington N.C. She also leaves two great grandsons Isaiah Atherton and Maxwell Atherton of Shelburne.
Arrangements will be announced later and held this summer in Burlington.