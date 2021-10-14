Elaine M. Carrano

Elaine Miriam Carrano, 94, of Shelburne, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Residence at Shelburne Bay surrounded by her loving children.
Elaine was born in China, Maine, in the same house that her mother was born in, on Nov. 12, 1926. She was the daughter of Harold Craig and Edwina (Colley) Craig. She attended schools in China and Bridgeton, Maine, and graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Elaine was employed by Pan Am airlines as a lab technician analyzing tropical diseases before getting married and raising three children. The family moved to Vermont in 1966 after many years of weekend commuting to Vermont for skiing at Bromley, Stratton and Magic mountains. Once in Vermont full-time, Elaine worked in real estate for 33 years and retired from Lang Real Estate after 20 years.
Elaine was passionate about downhill skiing, which she did until her 80s, and hosting family ski trips all over the Northeast for many years. She also loved sailing, Maine beach trips with the whole family, playing Scrabble — she was a whiz — and parties with her closest friends and family.
Elaine is survived by her son, Gregory Carrano and his wife Cindy of Williston; her daughter, Cindy Hayford and her husband, Buddy of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Kate Hayford and her fiancé, Joseph Aiello of Quincy, Mass., Scott Hayford and his girlfriend, Erin Philipson of Rochester, N.Y., Kasey Kilburn and his wife, Mindy of Williston, and Trever Kilburn and his wife, Emily of Farmington, Conn.; her great grandchildren, Reese and Stihl Kilburn and Jackson and Rhett Kilburn; sisters-in-law, Carol Craig and Dee Carrano; many nieces and nephews; and some very special friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Ramon Carrano; her son, Clifford Carrano; her brother, Maynard Craig; her sister in-law, Caroline Craig; her brother in-law, Michael Carrano; her sister in-law, Martha Mirabella and her husband, Charles; and special friends, Dean Stevens and Rudy Hirss.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Residence at Shelburne Bay for such amazing care of Elaine.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St., Burlington. Please RSVP to chayford.dvcp@gmail.com if planning to attend.
If friends desire, memorial gifts in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Old School Community Center, P.O. Box 204, Wilmington VT; the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641; or Vermont PBS.
To send the family personal condolences, visit giffordfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond.
