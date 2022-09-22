Denise E. Johnson

Denise Johnson, 70, of Shelburne, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Mansfield Place in Essex surrounded by her family.
Born on May 15, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of David and Noreen O’Riordan. Denise grew up in Endicott, N.Y., and attended Plattsburgh State College. On April 6, 1974, she married Merrill Johnson Jr.
They moved to Shelburne where Denise worked for IBM for many years.
Denise is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Miranda of Huntington; son, Daniel and his wife, Gail of Windham, Maine; grandchildren, Mia and Max, and Merrill; her sister, Betty O’Riordan; her sisters-in-law, Karen DeRosa and her husband, Rich, and Kristen Johnson-Budziak and her husband, Walter; brother-in-law, Neil Johnson and his wife, Kathe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Denise was predeceased by her husband, Merrill; her parents; her sisters, Noreen O’Toole and Jeanne Correll; her brother, David O’Riordan; her mother and father-in-law, Merrill and Bereneice Johnson; and two nephews, Ari and Jesse Finander.
Denise was an amazing and thoughtful wife, mother and friend, and she brought joy to all those she met. Denise enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was always supporting her husband and children in their many endeavors, willingly going along on weekend ski trips, baking for the Cub Scouts or volunteering for local charities. Denise was an active member of the Shelburne Lions’ Club for many years.
There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Mansfield Place for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to Denise during her time there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.