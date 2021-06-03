Daniel O Moran, of Port Angeles, Wash., formerly of Charlotte, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021, and joined his beloved mother Flo.
Dan was born on July 9, 1958, the son of Harold “Chubby” Moran and Florence Laramee Moran. He was the much-loved husband of Cecile Trahan Moran, a brother and an uncle.
Daniel was a computer programmer extraordinaire for IDX, the U.S. government and a number of private companies. When there was a program to be created or a problem to be solved, they called Daniel.
He built several homes with Ceal and filled them with his much-loved Boston terriers. For many years Flo, Chub, Ceal and Dan shared a beautiful spot on a hill in Charlotte lovingly referred to as Windview.
He was friend to all, with a generous spirit, and a hand up to those who needed it.
He fought a courageous battle with stage 4 kidney cancer for many years, and was hopeful to the very last day, always telling us, “Don’t worry about me.”
He leaves behind his wife, Ceal; his father, Chub; his sister, Karen Lafayette; and brothers, Timothy and Sean; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
A memorial service and burial will be announced at a later time.
