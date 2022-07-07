Cullen H. Bullard Sr., of Shelburne, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the age of 84. He died in his home of 36 years, to join his wife Edith M. Bullard in heaven.
He was born on March 20, 1938, to the late Homer and Dorothy (Hallock) Bullard in New Haven. Living in a farming family, he learned the value of hard work, which he never forgot. After leaving the farm, he joined the U.S. Army where he served as a combat engineer for two years. His active service was in West Germany followed by several years in the National Guard.
He worked 38 years for Hulbert Supply of Burlington. Cullen was a dedicated member of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years. He was also a long-time member of the St. Catherine of Siena parish in Shelburne.
Cullen was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Marion Crane and Gloria Rathbun; and Edith, his beloved wife of 49 years.
He is survived by his brother, Dewey and wife, Pearl; sister Margery Treadway; daughters, Linda Oltjenbruns and husband, Allen and Rosemary Bullard of Junction City, Kan.; his beloved son, Cullen Bullard Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Essex; seven grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at noon, followed by a celebration of life in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne or the Shelburne Vermont Volunteer Fire Department.
