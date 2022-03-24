Corrine Longe

Corrine Madeline Griffiths Longe, 96, of Williston, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer following a remarkably healthy and full life.
Corrine was predeceased by her husband and childhood sweetheart, Raymond Longe, to whom she was married for 54 years prior to his death in 2000. She was also predeceased by her parents, Emerson and Laura (Plant) Griffiths; her daughter, Suzanne Grenier; and her siblings, Ila Mae, Leona, Allaine, Fredrica and Frederick.
Corrine was a wonderful Mama, Gram and Gigi. She treasured time with her family and made celebrations and gatherings special. She loved Christmas and worked hard all year to make gifts for everyone —- gorgeous quilts, elaborate tree skirts, personalized stockings, placemat sets, porcelain dolls, snowbaby ornaments customized for one’s hobbies and delicious baked goods.
She welcomed new babies with hand-sewn burp cloths and taggie blankies, proud to make changes to improve the template, and new neighbors with custom curtains or throw pillows to help them feel at home. She cared about helping others and making those around her comfortable.
Corrine was deeply committed to her Catholic faith and strove to help all of God’s children. She hired employees who she knew needed to catch a break, ran errands and cooked meals for friends in need, sat for hours with loved ones who were sick or dying, and gave reassurance to anyone who called and needed an ear. She had strong opinions, a determined work ethic and an appreciation for a job well done — along with a stubborn streak and a fiercely loyal disposition.
These traits served her well as she overcame the challenges of growing up in an orphanage following her mother’s death when she was just 4 years old, having to join the workforce at a Winooski mill instead of pursuing a high school education, and later helping Raymond run their family business, Champlain Lanes. She was proud of what she overcame and dedicated her life to being the best daughter, sister, wife and mother she could imagine despite few memories of her own mom.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spent much of their retirement in Florida, but always returned to Vermont in the summer. Corrine enjoyed the simple things like camping at Apple Tree Bay, playing Uno and Skip Bo with her grandchildren, gathering for bingo and cooking wonderful mac and cheese for family events.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and partner, Pam of Winterville, N.C., Randy and wife, Nancy of Charlotte, and Andrew of Winooski. She also leaves eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild to carry on her loving and generous spirit.
Her beautiful smile, sharp wit, creative energy and, most importantly, her unconditional love will be missed.
The family would like to thank Corrine’s beloved hospice caregivers, Haley and Sissy, the amazing team of staff and volunteers at the Respite House, and members of her church community, including Kathy and Father Charles.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you sent contributions in Corrine’s memory to the UVM Cancer Cente, Given 3N, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington VT 05405, or the McClure-Miller Respite House, UVM HHH, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05446.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 32 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction.
Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family, please visit readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.