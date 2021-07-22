Charles L. Robitaille, Sr.

Charles “Chuck” Laurier Robitaille Sr., 95, of Shelburne, closed his final flight plan on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He died at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born on July 25, 1925, in Holyoke, Mass. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served tours in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He married Freola Katherine Files in 1946.
He is survived by his children, Gary Robitaille and his wife, Barbara, of North Carolina, Susan Wolff of Florida, and daughter-in-law, Liz Robitaille; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Sally Luedeke.
He was predeceased by his wife, Freola (Kitty), and his son, Charles Jr.
Chuck had a deep love for flying, especially giving airplane rides to many enthusiastic children of the Young Eagles. He enjoyed the friendship of many like-minded pilots who met weekly at the “coffee klatch.”
He loved his family and friends deeply and will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank the McClure Miller Respite House for their love and compassionate care during the final days of his illness. There will be a private service for family at his interment ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester VT 05446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of Ready Funeral Home. Visit cremationsocietycc.com to place online condolences.
