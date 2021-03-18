Caroline Wilhelmina (Wendt) Koehler, 86, of Shelburne, died on March 5, 2021, at The Arbors, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Boonton, N.J., in 1934, the youngest child of Peter C. and Olive (Hildebrandt) Wendt.
Caroline was a graduate of Boonton High School and during her time there she met the love of her life, Edmund L. Koehler. In March of 1955 they married and moved to Germany where Edmund was stationed in the U. S. Army.
Upon returning to New Jersey, Caroline was active with her family life and community. In 1968 the couple moved to Vermont and settled in Shelburne.
While raising their four children, they enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Champlain, vacationing at Lake Willoughby and exploring the woods of Vermont.
Caroline always enjoyed spending time in nature looking for wildflowers and walking the trails of their family camp.
A gifted English student, Caroline’s career included being an editor for 10 years at General Electric and later in communications at Vermont Public Television.
She was an active volunteer in many organizations and a devoted member of the Shelburne United Methodist Church. There, she pursued her love of music directing the choir for many years and singing in the choir for over 50 years.
If there was ever a time that she enjoyed most, it was the Christmas season and all that it encompassed. Caroline’s loving spirit shown bright and was reflected in the music she was a part of. Peaceful, solemn, yet joyful too were the voices of the choir Christmas Eve. Her faith, so strong.
Caroline was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Edmund L. Koehler, her parents and four siblings.
She is survived by her son Edmund II (Laurie) of Shelburne; her daughters Kimberley Mann (Channing) of Charlotte, Caroline McEntee (John) of Hinesburg, Katherine Marsella (Alfred) of South Burlington. Also by her brother-in-law Ben Koehler (Mary Jo) of New Jersey.
Known to her four grandchildren as “Grandma, Meme and Mina” she will be deeply missed by her grandsons Stephen Mann and Wesley McEntee; her granddaughters Anna and Grace Marsella as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, P. O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.