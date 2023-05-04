Carol Adams

A memorial service for Carol R. Adams, 93, who died peacefully on Dec. 30, 2022, will be held on Saturday, May 20 at the Shelburne Methodist Church at 3 p.m.
A reception will follow.
Carol was born in Shelburne on Dec. 24, 1929, to parents Harold and Mildred (Bixby) Adams. She attended Shelburne schools and graduated from Burlington High School. She married William G. Boldosser on Sept. 30, 1950. Together they raised three children.
Carol worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses, ending her career at Marcotte Appliances in Shelburne. This being the pre-computer age she kept the handwritten ledgers in her beautiful penmanship.
At retirement, she volunteered at the Shelburne Museum offices doing mailings and cutting fabric squares for the museum store. She also knit more than 500 sweaters and hats for the Knit for Kids organization. With her son and his wife, stationed in the U.S. Air Force overseas, she was able to visit the British Isles, France and Belgium. Carol also enjoyed a good road trip and was an unofficial member of the Vermont 251 Club.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill; sisters, Hilda Carpenter and Barbara Kent; brother, Hugh Adams; and her grandson, Samuel deWahl.
She is survived by her three children, daughters, Patricia Fournier of Vergennes and Jocelyn deWahl and her husband, John of Enosburg; son, Michael Boldosser and his wife, Karen of Easton, Md.; two special granddaughters, Carol Stone and Lucy deWahl; and several close nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering is planned for the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.