Byron Joel Gronvold, 71, formerly of Shelburne, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, in Key West, Fla.
He was born in 1948 in Fargo, N.D., and was adopted by Joel and Florence Gronvold of Rugby, N.D.
He lived in Rugby with his adopted sister, Ruth, until he was 12 years old at which time both of his adoptive parents died within 23 hours of each other.
Byron and his sister moved out to Lewisburg, Penn., to live with their Uncle Walter and Aunt Esther Gronvold Sauvain. He graduated from Lewisburg High School and Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.
He married Caryn Daue in 1971 and they had a son Erik. They lived in Shelburne for 26 years. He had the Shelburne Insurance Agency from 1981-1994.
He also worked at Aflac Inc., Allied American Agency, The Porter Allen Co. and Aflac International. He was president of the Vermont Independent Insurance Agents Association, a member of the Shelburne-Charlotte Rotary and a member of the Shelburne Planning Commission. He attained his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.
He and his wife, Caryn, were volunteers at the Green Mountain Audubon Nature Center in Huntington. His interests included basketball and tennis.
After his divorce, he moved to Key West, Fla., and worked for the local newspaper there.
He leaves his son, Erik (Beth), Florida; grandchildren, Anderson, Va., and Grace, N.C.; his sister, Ruth Finholt, Calif., his half-sister, Linda Weitzel Graf and half-brother, Jeff (Sharon) Weitzel, North Dakota.
Preceding him in death were his biological mother, Marlys B. Jurgenson Weitzel, his adoptive parents, his aunt and uncle and his half-brother, Bruce Weitzel.
