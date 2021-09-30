Betty Furlong

Elizabeth “Betty” Graham Furlong, 97, died peacefully after a long and full life on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
She was born in Bogota, N.J., on Sept. 16, 1924, the daughter of John J. Graham and Cecilia (Brown) Graham. She attended primary school in Bogota, St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, N.J., and graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.
She worked at Columbia Broadcasting System and Columbia Records.
Betty married Joseph F. Furlong on Sept. 27, 1947, and they lived first in Boston where she worked at Harvard University and Symphony Hall. After Joe graduated from Harvard Business School they moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Betty was fully occupied raising five lively children and was active in many community programs. She was a member of the Junior League of Poughkeepsie, Poughkeepsie Garden Club, Poughkeepsie Tennis Club and Millbrook Golf Club. She served as chair for historic Glebe House, and as president of Community Children’s Theatre and the American Field Service chapter at Arlington High School.
After Joe retired, they traveled extensively throughout the United States, Central and South America, Europe and Asia. In 1995, Betty and Joe moved to Wake Robin in Shelburne. At Wake Robin, Betty continued to be active, working on production of the literary magazine Trillium, in the gift shop, on the tag sale, and as a member of the computer and video committees.
Betty was fortunate in having Joe for 68 years. She is survived by her five children, Joseph F. Furlong III and his wife, Dixie of Park City, Utah, Michael G. Furlong and his wife, Nancy of Vero Beach, Fla., Kevin P. Furlong of State College, Pa., Cathleen Furlong and her husband, Allan Herschlag of Concord, N.H., and Patricia F. Wilson and her husband, John of Lansing, Mich.; five grandchildren, Graham Furlong and his wife, Laura, Emily F. Sheldrake and her husband, Patrick, Cecilia Furlong, Elizabeth Wilson, and Abigail Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Calvin, Eli and Anna Furlong; and sisters-in-law, June Graham and Margaret Furlong.
Betty was predeceased by her husband; her two brothers, John Graham and Edward Graham; and her sister, Doris G. Thurston.
The family greatly appreciates the love and care provided to Betty by the nurses and staff at Wake Robin.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held later.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
