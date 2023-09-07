Betsy Ann Bouton

Betsy Ann (Bigelow) Bouton, 95, of Shelburne, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
She was born on July 4, 1928, to Drs. Nelson S. and Elizabeth (Freeman) Bigelow. Her family bought a farm in Landgrove where they moved during World War II and where she met her future husband, Edward Lane Bouton. They married in 1949.
She graduated with honors with a degree in horticulture from University of Vermont in 1950. Betsy believed in education and considered herself a life-long learner. She loved the arts in all forms and passed down an appreciation for them to her children and grandchildren.
She raised three children and became “Mom” to three German and a Zambian student, all of whom she hosted, cared about and took pride in throughout her life.
During this time, she was an active member of several organizations, including the Vermont Girl Scout Council and East Montpelier School Board, and she served as chairman of the Washington Central Supervisory Union Board. She also taught English to non-native speakers.
After her children were grown, Betsy cultivated a growing passion for the built landscape, especially Vermont’s, and went on to obtain a master’s degree in historic preservation from UVM in 1979. Later, she became curator of the Kent Museum in Calais.
Betsy was also a field surveyor and photographer for research on the Vermont Statehouse and served on the board of Friends of the Vermont State House where she was a guide and member of the restoration committee. She worked as a docent at the Shelburne Museum, and was author or co-author of several publications, including “A Walk Through Montpelier,” “East Montpelier Bicentennial Souvenir Booklet,” “The Vermont State House: A History and Guide,” as well as slide shows of the Barre Opera House, and the town of Randolph.
Once she retired, she became an avid hooker — as in rugs! — one of which, Tumbling Cats, was chosen as a cover of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists newsletter. She hooked rugs for each of her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Edward Lane Bouton, in 2016.
She leaves behind her three children and spouses, Jonathan Bouton (Judi Simon-Bouton) of Hartford, Margaret (Peggy) Irons (Paul Irons) of Berlin, and Timothy Bouton (Barbara Torian) of New Haven; grandchildren, Liza Bouton of Cambridge, Micah Bouton and wife, Emily Fiorelli and children, Joey, Bella and Jon of Hartford, Jason Irons and wife, Joelle and daughter, Charlie of High Point N.C., Jesse Irons and wife, Emily Dahl Irons and daughter, Isabelle of Melrose, Mass., Josh Irons and wife, Melissa Miles and stepsons, Liam and Roan Sirvent of Montpelier, and Andrew Bouton of New Haven.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to “Friends of the Vermont State House, 126 State St., Montpelier VT 05602 (friendsvtstatehouse.org); or to the charity of your choice.
