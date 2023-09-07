Beatrice Precourt

Beatrice Margaret Dolan Precourt, 95, of Shelburne, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 20, 1927, beloved daughter of Edward and Rita (Delcourt) Dolan. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married Rinald (Ray) George Precourt of Saco, Maine, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Westbrook, Maine.
Together they raised six children: Raymond, Michael, Patricia, Brian, Edward and Steven.
Beatrice graduated from Cathedral High School in Portland, Maine, in 1945, and from Gorham State Teachers College in 1949. Beatrice’s love for education was such a huge part of her life. She was a dedicated teacher, holding several different teaching positions throughout her long career.
She started teaching kindergarten and third grade in Saco and then taught 4th grade at Oceanside Elementary when Ray was stationed at Fort Pendleton in California.
They moved to Portsmouth, N.H., where she was a first-grade teacher at the Sherburne School. In Bristol, N.H., Bea taught sixth grade at the Bristol Elementary and on their final move to Shelburne in 1965 Bea taught both first and second grade at the Charlotte Elementary School for 20 years.
She left a little piece of her heart there with her dear friends and colleagues. Both she and Ray possessed a very strong work ethic. Outside of teaching, Bea was the “B” in the BandR Electric Company, which she and Ray started in 1972.
Beatrice was an immensely loving, kind wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She really enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to have everyone get together for dinner, birthday parties and holidays.
Her Catholic faith was such an important part of her life and legacy for her family, praying often for all of us and anyone else in need. She enjoyed traveling with Ray after their retirement to Hawaii, Bermuda, Ireland, England, Maine and many other places.
As a teacher, her love of reading remained with her until the end, reading the newspaper, magazines and nonfiction books — she didn’t have time for fiction — and, of course, her word puzzles. Bea’s independent spirit and large family allowed her to live on her own, until the end in the house she and Ray built together.
Some of her happiest memories were growing up on a farm in Gorham with her parents and sisters. She always felt blessed to have met Ray at the Buxton square dance in 1948, and later build a family with him. Returning to Maine to visit her family and spend lots of time at the beach was a highlight of her summers. She rarely missed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Beatrice leaves behind her children, Raymond (Mary), and their children, Ian and Julia; daughter-in-law, Mindy and her children, Scout (son Michael, daughter Montie), Samantha (Andromeda) and Thomas; Tricia (Jonathan) and their children, Brianna (Keith, sons Kieran and Kai), Kellen and Alainna; Brian (Alison) and their children, Megan, Joseph (Heather) and Alexander; Edward (Jo-Anne) and their children, Justin (Allison, son Greyson) and Mitchell; and Steven (Susan) and their children, Nicole, Brendan and Kristen; her sisters-in-law, Rachel Turnage and Rita Bourgeault; brother-in-law, Leo (Millie) Precourt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rinald; her son, Michael; parents, Edward and Rita Dolan; sisters, Louise Laliberty and Anna Landry; sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Desaulniers, Irene Precourt and Rita Precourt; brothers-in-law, Arthur Laliberty, Raymond Landry, Edmond Precourt, Fernand Precourt, Norman Precourt, Paul Precourt, Gerard Precourt, Lawrence Precourt, Robert Precourt, Ernest Precourt and Victor Desaulniers.
The family would like to thank the many health professionals for their expert and compassionate care over the years, especially Dr. Joseph Winget, Dr. Susanna Thach and University of Vermont Hospice, specifically Judy Johnson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine’s Church in Shelburne on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shelburne Food Shelf, PO Box 763, Shelburne VT 05482, or UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.readyfuneral.com.
