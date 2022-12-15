Barbara Jane Hill

Barbara J. (BJ) Hill of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Shelburne, died on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born in 1934 in Buckland, Mass., daughter of Esther Temple and Winthrop F. Anderson.
For 66 years she was the beloved wife of Harold W. (Harry) Hill.
Surviving her is her son, David John and his wife, Beth Myette Hill; grandsons, Curran Anderson Hill and his wife, Laura (MacNeil) Hill and Wyatt David Hill; and daughter, Ellen Mary Hill of Cambridge.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Winthrop T. Anderson, Donald F. Anderson and Margaret J. St. Pierre.
She was a graduate of Arms Academy, Class of 1952, and New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1956.
During her 27 years in Vermont, she served on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Association and the Elizabeth Lund Home, as well as donating her time and efforts to other charitable organizations, such as being a Peace Corps assistant to her daughter in Jamaica and helping establish the Jamaican Relief Fund in 1989, post Hurricane Gilbert.
She was an avid tennis player and swimmer who also enjoyed gardening, painting (designreserve.wixsite.com/bjhill) and taking long walks and snowshoe excursions in the woods with her family and sunrise strolls on the beach in Vero Beach.
Memorial donations may be sent to United Way of Lamoille County at uwlamoille.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.